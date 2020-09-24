Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to open for business January 15

This is an artist rendering of the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Virgin Hotels Las Vegas revealed in a news conference Thursday it will open for business on January 15, 2021. Watch the live announcement below.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, unveiled plans earlier this month for the more than 1,500 chambers and suites and an impressive roster of world-class restaurant partners.

"January 15, 2021 we are back in business."



The resort will celebrate the property’s modern desert ambiance, pairing a playful feel with the luxury and comfort that has made Las Vegas a tourist mecca.

"We drew inspiration from the surrounding desert landscape, which is reflected in our designs for the chambers," remarked Adam Goldstein, design director, and partner at Studio Collective.











Courtesy: Press Virgin (Virgin Hotels)

"Our vision combined with the Virgin Hotels and Curio Collection by Hilton's signature amenities and hospitality will make the property a much sought-after destination in Las Vegas," added Goldstein.



“We have worked with amazing partners to combine Virgin Hotels’ signature amenities and our new property design to make Virgin Hotels Las Vegas a one-of-a-kind destination,” said Richard “Boz” Bosworth, President and CEO of JC Hospitality, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection by Hilton will be part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct brands, offering its 108 million members direct access to instant benefits, including flexible payment options and exclusive member discounts, as well as digital amenities that are available through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app.