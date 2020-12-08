SpaceX says “standing down for the day” after Raptor engine sensor prompts abort of Starship SN8

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — SpaceX Starship SN8 flight test, scheduled for Tuesday morning, aborted after an engine fire at the facility in Boca Chica.

According to the SpaceX website, this was the first attempt at a high-altitude suborbital flight test from the Cameron County site.

The test’s objective is to show how the engines perform and the capabilities, according to the site.

SpaceX has previously completed two low altitude test with Starship SN5 and SN6.

With SN8, SpaceX is taking a step toward the development of transportation capable of carrying crew and cargo to Earth and orbit the moon and Mars, says the SpaceX website.

