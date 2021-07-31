Procession held for fallen NHP Trooper Micah May

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local law enforcement, friends and family are coming together for a procession on Saturday to honor fallen Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May.

The 46-year-old trooper passed away Thursday at University Medical Center after being hit by a carjacking suspect that he was attempting to stop on I-15 earlier this week.

The procession, which will be held on Saturday, will start at UMC and continue to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

NHP announced the passing of the father and husband of two on Thursday, saying he was taken off life support.

NHP Trooper Micah May. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

May was placing stop-sticks on I-15 on Tuesday when the suspect’s car hit him.

Rick McCann, head of the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers union, told 8NewsNow that May went through the suspect’s windshield on impact.

With heavy hearts, we confirm the loss of @NHPSouthernComm Trooper Micah May #6203. He was struck while deploying stop-sticks on I-15 attempting to apprehend an armed carjacking suspect. The suspect’s vehicle struck Trooper May, who suffered life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/f54aHOZFaY — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 30, 2021

The suspect, identified as 60-year-old Douglas Joseph Claiborne, continued on I-15 until troopers were able to spin the car near Sahara Avenue.

Officers surrounded the car quickly and shot Claiborne when it appeared he was reaching for a weapon — possibly May’s gun. Claiborne died at the scene.

May was taken from the car to a police helicopter that landed on I-15, and he was transported to UMC and later died. He had been with the Nevada Department of Public Safety since April 2008, according to NHP.

The Injured Police Officers Fund continues to collect money for the family’s needs through the funeral process.

A fundraising event and again a vigil are in the works. The dates on those have not yet been announced. The agency expects both of those to happen next week.