WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds rally in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — President Donald Trump and his campaign are continuing their hard push in the state of Nevada. President Trump is hosting a rally Sunday afternoon at the Carson City Airport.

President Trump makes the visit following a short pit-stop in Las Vegas. While in town, President Trump attended a church service at the International Church of Las Vegas.

President Trump is scheduled to speak around 4 p.m. at the Carson City Airport. You can watch his full rally in the video player above.

