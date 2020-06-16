President Trump signs executive order on police reform

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shortly after meeting with several families who have lost loved ones to deadly encounters with police, President Donald Trump signed an executive order for police reform.

“Your loved ones will not have died in vain,” Trump said during a news briefing on the executive order. “I can never imagine your pain or the depth of your anguish, but I can promise to fight for justice for all of our people.”

The order follows the in-custody death of George Floyd and is aimed at promoting accountability in law enforcement. It includes a provision that establishes a database for tracking officers with excessive use of force complaints so departments would be able to check the database before hiring someone from another department.

Floyd’s death has resulted in large protests in cities throughout the country calling for police reform.

Trump also used the ceremony to criticize what he describes as “radical and dangerous efforts to defund, dismantle and dissolve our police departments.”