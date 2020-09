President Donald Trump participates in a Latinos for Trump Coalition roundtable at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Trump held a “Latinos for Trump” round-table on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday. You can watch the round-table in the live player above.

It is reported that there will be a big donor event for him Sunday night, as well.

The president arrived in Las Vegas Saturday night after hosting a rally in Minden, Nevada earlier that day.

President Trump’s campaign team is focusing on the Silver State this weekend, which the president narrowly lost in the 2016 presidential election.