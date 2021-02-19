WATCH LIVE: New video evidence in police shooting of Jorge Gomez to be released by attorneys

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Attorneys for the parents of Jorge Gomez are holding a news conference at 9 a.m. to release new video evidence that they say contradicts police accounts of the June 1 shooting near the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse that left the 25-year-old dead.

Jorge Gomez was shot and killed by @LVMPD back on June 1 during a Black Lives Matter protest. Family attorneys say they have video that contradicts police accounts. We’re standing by for that video to get released. LIVE stream via @8NewsNow



BACKGROUND: https://t.co/1rfbaneFHO pic.twitter.com/p99RLVKQSm — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) February 19, 2021

Gomez was killed by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers as he openly carried a weapon and wore body armor as Black Lives Matter protests occurred in Las Vegas.

Attorneys say they have obtained new evidence and videos that show that Gomez never pointed a gun at police or anybody else, contrary to claims by Metro police. The videos will be shown and made available to media at a 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, news conference at the courthouse, attorney said.

Lawyers from Gonzalez & Flores Law Firm say the new evidence “shows that the use of deadly force against Mr. Gomez was excessive and unreasonable.” The Las Vegas law firm is representing Gomez’s mother, Jeanne Llera, and father, Jorge L. Gomez, along with Claggett & Sykes Law Firm of Las Vegas and the Los Angeles-based Law Offices of Dale K. Galipo.