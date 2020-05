LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police just made a statement regarding the protests currently going on up and down the Las Vegas Strip. You can watch it above.

8 News Now Reporter Sasha Loftis was on the scene. According to Captain Dennis O’Brien, LVMPD Bureau Commander, they have made multiple arrests. SWAT has arrived on the scene, and Nevada Highway Patrol and North Las Vegas Police are also assisting.

LAS VEGAS STRIP PROTESTING EARLIER:

