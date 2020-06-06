WATCH LIVE: Memorial service held for George Floyd in North Carolina

The casket of George Floyd arrives, Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Raeford, N.C. George Floyd’s death and the protests it ignited nationwide over racial injustice and police brutality have raised questions about whether Arradondo — or any chief — can fix a department that’s now facing a civil rights investigation. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

NORTH CAROLINA (KLAS) — A memorial service for George Floyd is underway in North Carolina, the state of his birth.

A small church in the small town of Raeford, North Carolina is holding a memorial service and public viewing for George Floyd.

A picture of George Floyd and flowers are set up for a memorial service for Floyd, Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Raeford, N.C. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Ed Clemente/The Fayetteville Observer via AP, Pool)

Several mourners told WRAL-TV that they felt drawn to attend because of Floyd’s death and the protests in response represent a historic or momentous moment.

The viewing was to be followed by the service for Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer placed a knee on his neck for several minutes on May 25. His death has resulted in protests around the world against police brutality and racism.

A public visitation will take place in Houston on Monday, before Tuesday’s funeral.