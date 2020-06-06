WATCH LIVE: Memorial service held for George Floyd in North Carolina

WATCH LIVE:
NORTH CAROLINA (KLAS) — A memorial service for George Floyd is underway in North Carolina, the state of his birth.
A small church in the small town of Raeford, North Carolina is holding a memorial service and public viewing for George Floyd.
Several mourners told WRAL-TV that they felt drawn to attend because of Floyd’s death and the protests in response represent a historic or momentous moment.
The viewing was to be followed by the service for Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer placed a knee on his neck for several minutes on May 25. His death has resulted in protests around the world against police brutality and racism.
A public visitation will take place in Houston on Monday, before Tuesday’s funeral.