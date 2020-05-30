Mayor Goodman, Metro police, faith leaders come together to ask protesters to remain peaceful across Las Vegas valley

WATCH BELOW:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police and community members are urging the community to keep Saturday night’s planned protest in downtown Las Vegas peaceful.

This comes after a night of violence in numerous cities including Las Vegas where, according to Metro police, 80 protesters were arrested and 12 officers were injured Friday following what started as a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd after he was restrained by Minneapolis police.

Police say rocks were thrown at police and property was damaged when officers tried to disperse the crowd as tensions mounted.

In an effort to curb any violence, Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and local faith leaders held a news conference a few hours prior to the planned 7 p.m. protest at Container Park.

“What I want people to do today is protest. Practice your 1st Admendment rights, within the limits of the law, you have no right to destroy property of commit an act of violence,” Lombardo said.

Members of the Metro Multicultural Advisory Council also spoke about the continued conversations between community members and police officers in Las Vegas.

“If we do have a major critical incident, accountability will take place. So, that we do not look like Minneapolis,” said Roxann McCoy, NCCAP Las Vegas president.

They’re hoping their words will encourage everyone protesting to do so in a safe manner.

Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear said the black community is in mourning.

“Once again we find ourselves bearing witness to another senseless murder of a black man,” he said. “Let me be clear, all police are not evil. “I’ve seen firsthand compassionate and responsible members of our law enforcement and those officers are the majority.”