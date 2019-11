LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Metro says a mother is dead after an impaired driver crashed into her car in the southwest valley Thursday morning. The fatal crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at Russell and Durango. The intersection is closed in all directions at this time.

Metro tells 8 News Now that a mother and her 12-year-old daughter were in their Nissan Sentra at a red light, about to proceed southbound on Durango at the intersection. When the light turned green, the Sentra entered the intersection and the impaired suspect, who was traveling westbound on Russell failed to stop, t-boning the Sentra.