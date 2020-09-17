WATCH: Lesly Palacio’s family holds press conference

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family members of Lesly Palacio held a press conference at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the family’s home in Las Vegas. During the press conference, family members asked Metro to continue their investigation and bring Lesly’s killers to justice.

This press conference comes after the news last week that Palacio’s body was found near the Valley of Fire State Park in Moapa Valley. Since then, arrest warrants have been issued for Erick Rangel-Ibarra and Jose Antonio Rangel, the son and father linked to the disappearance of 22-year-old Palacio.

Palacio’s family is now being represented by attorney Oselia Markarian.