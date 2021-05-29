Las Vegas police identify young child found dead Friday; active search underway for his missing half brother and father

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have identified the child found dead off State Route 160, near Mountain Springs on Friday, as an 8-year-old boy.

During a news conference Saturday morning, police said the victim was last seen leaving his house Thursday night with his biological father, Jose Montes-Herrera, 37.

According to the mother of the 8-year-old, who positively identified her son early Saturday morning to police, the two left the residence and picked up the victim’s half brother, Eden Montes, 11.

Pictured: Missing 11-year-old, Eden Montes and his biological father, Jose Montes-Herrera Courtesy: LVMPD

About 12 hours after all three were last seen, the 8-year-old’s body was found by a group of hikers on a trail in the Mountain Springs area, off SR 160.

At this point, authorities are actively trying to locate Eden and his father. “They both might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance,” LVMPD noted in a news release.

Las Vegas police are working to issue a multi-state Amber Alert for the 11-year-old child.

Eden Montes is described as an Hispanic boy with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet, and weighs about 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing an unknown colored t-shirt with “VANS” written on it, khaki-colored pants, black tennis shoes with “CHAMPION” on them, and a black Raiders hat.

His father is described as an Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5’9″ and weighs approximately 225 pounds.

Montes-Herrera was last seen driving a 2015 white GMC pickup truck with Nevada license plate: “LV U00X.” The vehicle has a unique sticker on the back windshield that says “Mr. Express.” The truck was pulling a white toy hauler-type RV with a checkerboard pattern on the sides.

Police believe Jose Montes-Herrera is driving this truck. If you see it, please call 9-1-1. COURTESY: LVMPD

Eden and Jose were last seen in a 2015 white GMC truck with license plate LV U00X, towing an RV with a checkerboard pattern on the sides and rear. COURTESY: LVMPD

Police are asking residents in the Sacramento and Fresno area, as well as the southern or central Utah area to be on the alert for the truck, and to contact authorities if it is seen.

“We’re getting a variety of tips. He does have connections in Mexico, so any routes that would lead through Arizona or California into Mexico, again please, keep your eye out for the 11-year-old,” LVMPD Lt. Spencer said during the briefing on Saturday.

24-HOUR TIP LINES:

(702) 828-3521

(702) 828-2907

The department does not believe this to be a parental kidnapping situation as Montes-Herrera is the two boys’ biological father and “it’s not uncommon for him to take both children for weekends,” police noted.

Police are urging anyone with any information to call Metro’s Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.