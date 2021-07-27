WATCH LIVE: I-15 shut down at Charleston after NHP trooper injured in car chase

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southbound Interstate 15 is shut down after an NHP trooper was injured in a car chase involving a carjacker, police said just after 12:30 p.m.

Freeway cameras show traffic stopped on the roadway near Sahara Avenue in the southbound lanes.

The I-15 is currently shutdown between Flamingo Rd and Charleston Blvd. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/PvDqecaXbe — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 27, 2021

According to police, the trooper went through the windshield. Sources tell 8NewsNow the trooper was transported to University Medical Center in a Metro police helicopter.

A chase lasting about 20 minutes involved a woman, reportedly armed with a knife.

Traffic is being stopped from entering the freeway and it’s not clear at this time how long the closure will last.

Metro police block the on ramp to I-15 southbound from Charleston Boulevard.

Another report indicates I-15 is also closed further north, between Washington Avenue and D Street, just north of the Spaghetti Bowl. That closure may be related to the chase.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.