WATCH LIVE: I-15 shut down at Charleston after NHP trooper injured in car chase

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southbound Interstate 15 is shut down after an NHP trooper was injured in a car chase involving a carjacker, police said just after 12:30 p.m.
Freeway cameras show traffic stopped on the roadway near Sahara Avenue in the southbound lanes.
According to police, the trooper went through the windshield. Sources tell 8NewsNow the trooper was transported to University Medical Center in a Metro police helicopter.
A chase lasting about 20 minutes involved a woman, reportedly armed with a knife.
Traffic is being stopped from entering the freeway and it’s not clear at this time how long the closure will last.
Another report indicates I-15 is also closed further north, between Washington Avenue and D Street, just north of the Spaghetti Bowl. That closure may be related to the chase.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.