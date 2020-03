LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Metro Police arrested Seldon Harris, 36, for allegedly shooting and killing a man after a fist fight in the southeast Valley. The incident occurred on March 25 in the 6000 block of Allred Place.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area around 2:47 p.m. They found the victim in a black sedan suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at Sunrise Hospital.