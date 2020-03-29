Governor Sisolak issues emergency directive, sets moratorium on evictions, announces relief for homeowners

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of Nevadans have been laid off in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and many are wondering how they’re going to pay their rents and mortgages. That’s why Governor Sisolak has signed an emergency directive, putting a moratorium on all evictions in the state of Nevada.

Governor Sisolak says the moratorium will stay in effect through the duration of the state of emergency. They are prohibiting lockouts and eviction filings during that time. This goes for both residential tenants and commercial tenants.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

The directive applies to all evictions, even those already filed in the courts. The only exception is that landlords can evict dangerous tenants who pose a threat to others.

Additionally, all late fees accrued during this emergency period must be waived

Governor Sisolak says this is not a time to put people out on the streets, and he has a strong message for property owners and landlords.

“I am warning landlords that they cannot change the locks or put notice on their tenants doors or mailboxes to scare them into moving out,” Governor Sisolak said. “The goal is to keep people at home and any attempt to get around this directive will be addressed by the attorney general.”

Today, I announced, in coordination with @NevadaAG Aaron Ford, an emergency directive placing a moratorium on the vast majority of evictions—residential and commercial—in order to provide some needed financial relief to Nevadans at a time of great uncertainty. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) March 29, 2020

We also heard from the state treasurer, who says there will be a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments and all late fees for mortgage payments will be waived. Additionally, late payments will not be reported to credit agencies.

But Governor Sisolak wants to make it clear — this does not mean free rent or mortgage. You will need to come up with a payment plan with our landlord or property manager.

For more information about this new emergency directive, or other COVID-19 information, CLICK HERE.