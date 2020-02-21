WATCH LIVE: Fat Tuesday and Mardi Gras traditions begin in New Orleans

Livestream below:

MOBILE, ALABAMA (WKRG) — Nexstar Nation stations in Louisiana and Alabama are teaming up to share Mardi Gras traditions on Fat Tuesday.

WGNO in New Orleans, Louisiana, KLFY in Layfayette, Louisiana, WVLA in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and WKRG in Mobile, Alabama are bringing you all the “need to know” information on these events.

The live stream will start at 11 a.m. Laissez les bon temps rouler!

