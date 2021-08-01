WATCH: Fallen NHP trooper honored with procession from coroner’s office to funeral home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A second procession was held this weekend to honor fallen Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May.

The 46-year-old trooper passed away Thursday at University Medical Center after being hit by a carjacking suspect that he was attempting to stop on I-15 earlier this week.

The first procession on Saturday included local law enforcement, family and friends. It started at UMC and continued to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

NHP Trooper Micah May. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Law enforcement then escorted Trooper May’s body on Sunday as it was transported from the Coroner’s Office to Palm Mortuary in downtown Las Vegas.

The Injured Police Officers Fund continues to collect money for the family’s needs through the funeral process.

The IPOF is inviting the public to join together in a candlelight vigil on Tuesday to remember Trooper May.