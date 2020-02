HENDERSON (KLAS) — Elizabeth Warren returns to Nevada Feb. 17 to host an ‘Early Vote’ town hall in Henderson with guest, Brandon Wolf, a Pulse Nightclub survivor, and gun violence prevention activist.

The Dream Big, Fight Hard event will be held at the CSN Henderson Student Union.

8 News NOW Reporter Joe Moeller will be at the event providing live updates.

We will be streaming the @ewarren town hall on our website and Facebook– stay tuned #8NN #YLEH https://t.co/GfXuyVcdCd — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) February 17, 2020

The event will begin at 12:45 p.m and is free to the public.