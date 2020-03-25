WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus task force to brief nation at 2 p.m.

President Donald Trump listens as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Members of the coronavirus task force are expected to brief the public in a 2 p.m. broadcast we will carry here.

This will be the first briefing since Senate leaders of both parties agreed on unprecedented emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid totaling some $2 trillion to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The aid package became highly politicized as Congress worked out the details. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Wednesday the agreement requires “meticulous oversight” and it doesn’t go far enough in some areas.