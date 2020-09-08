WATCH LIVE: Communities in Schools pushes for wraparound services for students impacted by COVID-19 in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Communities in Schools in Las Vegas will have a virtual briefing on wrap-around services in schools titled: Back to School During a Pandemic: Re-engagement and Recovery Using Wraparound Services.

In a release, Communities in Schools, a non-profit organization said it will discuss and advocate how to implement the wraparound, also known as an integrated student support service to students in Nevada who may be facing trauma, behavioral, emotional, and developmental learning challenges as a result of COVID-19.

“A growing body of research shows that students succeed when schools embrace a whole child perspective that integrates social, emotional, and academic development and addresses out-of-school factors that interfere with learning.”

The briefing will be virtual with opening remarks given by Rep. Susie Lee and Rey Saldaña, National President and CEO of Communities in Schools.