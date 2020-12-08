WATCH LIVE: Clark County Christmas tree to be illuminated Monday evening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County’s Christmas tree will be illuminated at the government center at 5 p.m. Monday. Commissioner Lawrence Weekly has the honor of switching on the 36-foot-tall Majestic Mountain Pine.

“With the pandemic in full swing, the holidays are unlike any in our lifetimes,” Weekly, commissioner of the district in which the government center is located, said in a news release. “The Christmas spirit still shines brightly and the lighting of this tree is a reminder that we have much to be thankful for, in spite of everything.”

The tree will reach 39 feet with its three-foot base and is decked out in multi-colored lights.