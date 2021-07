LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters put out a car fire Thursday morning on the eastbound 215 Beltway at Decatur Boulevard. The scene has been cleared and only minor delays are affecting traffic.

The Clark County Fire Department had the flames extinguished by about 6:40 a.m.

Traffic continued to flow around the scene as firefighters worked to put out the fire. The fire was on the right shoulder of the southern beltway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.