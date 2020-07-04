WATCH: Summerlin Patriotic Parade goes virtual to celebrate the Fourth of July

WATCH BELOW:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time ever, the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade celebrating the Fourth of July is going virtual this year.

It will be streamed Saturday morning, July 4, at 9 a.m.

8 News Now’s Brian Loftus and Sherry Swensk, and Las Vegas Now’s Mercedes Martinez and JC Fernandez will be hosting the event.

The parade will feature music, user-generated videos and pictures from local families.

Organizers say keeping traditions like these going is a great way to stay connected in the face of this pandemic.

“We want to make sure the entire community feels connected. That was incredibly important to us, to not just literally connect virtually on the ‘patrioticparade.com’ but with the performances, with the people that you’re seeing,” Troy Gallo with the Summerlin Patriotic Parade said.

