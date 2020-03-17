1  of  3
Breaking News
Station Casinos temporarily closing properties Gov. Steve Sisolak to announce ‘proactive’ measures to fight spread of coronavirus Venetian, Palazzo announce temporary closure due to COVID-19
Live Now
Gov. Steve Sisolak to announce ‘proactive’ measures to fight spread of coronavirus

Gov. Steve Sisolak announces ‘proactive’ measures to fight spread of coronavirus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is held a news conference March 17 at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building to make an announcement regarding proactive steps the state of Nevada is taking to reduce the COVID-19 impact.

Gov. Sisolak asked for non-essential businesses to close for 30 days. All gaming machines must be shut down by midnight. He then urged residents to, “Stay Home for Nevada.”

“We are strong, we are resilient, we will get through this,” said Gov. Sisolak.

Governor Steve Sisolak issued a Declaration of Emergency in the State of Nevada on March 12 and created a website “Nevada Health Response” to provide up-to-date information, guidance, and news pertaining to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories