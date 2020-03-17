Gov. Steve Sisolak announces ‘proactive’ measures to fight spread of coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is held a news conference March 17 at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building to make an announcement regarding proactive steps the state of Nevada is taking to reduce the COVID-19 impact.

Gov. Sisolak asked for non-essential businesses to close for 30 days. All gaming machines must be shut down by midnight. He then urged residents to, “Stay Home for Nevada.”

“We are strong, we are resilient, we will get through this,” said Gov. Sisolak.

COMING UP: We are expecting a press conference at 6 p.m. from @GovSisolak this evening, potentially regarding updated closures across Nevada due to #COVID19 concerns. News outlets are setting up 6 ft. apart. #SocialDistancing #coronavirus @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/Mcg107AqbX — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) March 17, 2020

Governor Steve Sisolak issued a Declaration of Emergency in the State of Nevada on March 12 and created a website “Nevada Health Response” to provide up-to-date information, guidance, and news pertaining to COVID-19.