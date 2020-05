LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- El Dorado Cantina will introduce the brand’s newest concept, The Lounge at El Dorado, which is set to open late summer/early fall 2020 inside Tivoli Village.

The Lounge at El Dorado will occupy the former Hamptons’ space and maintain the same hours of operation as the neighboring El Dorado Cantina. The two establishments will share the courtyard and patio space.