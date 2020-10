CHULA VISTA, CA – SEPTEMBER 30: Guitarist Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs on stage at Sleep Train Amphitheatre on September 30, 2015 in Chula Vista, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Downtown Las Vegas is rocking with a tribute to Eddie Van Halen playing on the Viva Vision canopy.

The Fremont Street Experience’s canopy lit up with a visual tribute at 9 p.m., but the band’s music was not part of the show.

The show in tribute to the life of legendary guitarist and co-founder of Van Halen will run every hour starting at 8 p.m. tonight until the last showing at midnight.