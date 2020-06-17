WATCH: Las Vegas police officer joins group in freestyle dance

Video Courtesy: CharlieNicole, Twitter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local Las Vegas police officer took a few minutes out of his day to relax and enjoy some quality dance time with members of the community.

LVMPD officer Melvin can be seen dancing and showing off some of his moves with a group of other dancers in a video posted to Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday. The video has gone viral, with thousands of views in the last day.

The woman who shared the video on Facebook said her sons and a friend of theirs made a $100 bet to see “if there are really good cops out there at a time like this.”

When asked by the group to dance with them, Officer Melvin was not afraid to put on quite a show! The LVMPD Bolden Area Command Facebook page also posted the video, complimenting Officer Melvin’s “smooth moves.”

Another woman, who posted the same video to Twitter, said the group found “a good cop,” particularly one that enjoys dancing.

“I am so proud of my man & the amazing community members who had the idea of finding a good cop today. They sure ran into one who loves to dance!!,” she said in the tweet.

The police department shared the tweet with the caption, “When one citizen made a $100 bet to find good cops, an #LVMPD officer was up for the challenge.”