WATCH: Kangaroos flee from historic bush fires in Australia

Video Courtesy: @mitchest/Twitter

MONARO, Australia (CNN) — Australia’s New South Wales has been shrouded in smoke for weeks, as bush fires continue to spread across the state. Kangaroos seen in the video above appear to be fleeing from bush fires in the town of Monaro.

Look, they don't know which way to run from cars, but they sure know which way to run from fire #NSWfires #bushfirecrisis 🤞 pic.twitter.com/EguanpLJq0 — Mitchell Lyons (@mitchest) December 30, 2019

New South Wales has been one of the worst hit states in Australia over recent weeks. More than 250,000 people signed a petition asking the government to cancel the New Year’s Eve fireworks show, and instead, redistribute the show’s funds towards firefighting efforts.

Despite this, the fireworks show did go on.