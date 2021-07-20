WATCH: Jara addresses masks and vaccines for CCSD school year; urges parents to give input on use of $770M

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District (CCSD) students go back to class in three weeks, and many questions of what students and families can expect hang in the air.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara joined Good Day Las Vegas Tuesday morning to talk about what this school year will look like, including the potential use of face masks, and how the district will use millions of federal funding it’s received.

The district is planning full-time, face-to-face instruction for all kindergarten through 12th-grade students when school begins on Aug. 9. There’s also a hybrid model being offered to students that wish to learn from home.

When it comes to face masks and vaccines, the superintendent says the district is waiting it out to see what comes of the county’s emergency meeting on potential new COVID mitigation measures Tuesday afternoon.

“Obviously, the priority is the healthy opening of schools… for our students to be safe and our adults to be safe as well,” Jara said. “Things change. Last week, we were at a different point. We’re seeing an uptick of our COVID numbers so we got to look and see where we are and make a decision shortly.”

CCSD will receive approximately $770 million in federal funds over the next three years. Dr. Jara says this is the time for parents to give feedback about the future of Clark County schools.

“This is the largest investment of the federal government in public education. So, we’re very excited about this opportunity,” Jara said. “It’s an opportunity for this community to really look and say ‘What do we want the future of our schools to be? What do want our kids to learn? [How] do we want to prioritize our funding?'”

The district, in collaboration with a small planning team, is coordinating efforts with community partners, including the Kenny Guinn Center for Policy Priorities, Opportunity 180, and the Public Education Foundation, to collect and organize input from local families. The Focus on the Future for Kids: Community Input Initiative is led by the community, not the school district, Jara noted.

CCSD says that in July, August, and part of September, it will work with these groups to survey a broad range of parents, educators, students, and other members of the community.

“Data from the input process will be collected and analyzed in late September, with a goal of presenting a shared community vision for our schools in late October,” the district stated on its website.

Here’s a look at the input process:

Phase 1A: Planning, External Alignment and Internal Communication (May 28, 2021 – July 2, 2021)

Phase 1B: Federal Funds Community Input and Report Out (July 5, 2021 – October 29, 2021)

Phase 2: Implementation Status and Plan Refresh (March 2022 – May 2022)

Phase 3: What’s Next in CCSD education? (September 2022 – November 2022)

To learn more about the initiative, click here.