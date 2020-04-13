WATCH: How to maximize the freshness of your produce

Live Now
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During these unprecedented times, trips to the grocery store are longer but less often. While grabbing those fresh fruits and vegetables, it is important to use them wisely and know how long each will keep in the fridge.

8 News Now anchor Brian Loftus walks us through some of the key ways to maximize the freshness of your produce, as suggested by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Food & Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Apples

  • Room Temp: 3 weeks
  • Fridge: 4-6 weeks
  • Frozen: 8 months

Bananas

  • Fridge: 3 days
  • Frozen: 2-3 months

Blueberries & Blackberries

  • Fridge: 1-2 weeks
  • Frozen: 8-12 months

Broccoli

  • Fridge: 3-5 days
  • Frozen: 10-12 months

Carrots

  • Fridge: 2-3 weeks
  • Frozen: 10-12 months

Mushrooms

  • Fridge: 3-7 days
  • Frozen: 10-12 months

Citrus fruits

  • Pantry: 10 days
  • Fridge: 10-21 days

Onions

  • Pantry: 1 month
  • Fridge: 2 months
  • Frozen: 10-12 months

For more information on how to maximize the lifespan of your fruits and vegetables, visit the Foodkeeper app.

