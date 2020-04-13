WATCH: How to maximize the freshness of your produce

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During these unprecedented times, trips to the grocery store are longer but less often. While grabbing those fresh fruits and vegetables, it is important to use them wisely and know how long each will keep in the fridge.

8 News Now anchor Brian Loftus walks us through some of the key ways to maximize the freshness of your produce, as suggested by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Food & Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Apples

Room Temp: 3 weeks

Fridge: 4-6 weeks

Frozen: 8 months

Bananas

Fridge: 3 days

Frozen: 2-3 months

Blueberries & Blackberries

Fridge: 1-2 weeks

Frozen: 8-12 months

Broccoli

Fridge: 3-5 days

Frozen: 10-12 months

Carrots

Fridge: 2-3 weeks

Frozen: 10-12 months

Mushrooms

Fridge: 3-7 days

Frozen: 10-12 months

Citrus fruits

Pantry: 10 days

Fridge: 10-21 days

Onions

Pantry: 1 month

Fridge: 2 months

Frozen: 10-12 months

For more information on how to maximize the lifespan of your fruits and vegetables, visit the Foodkeeper app.