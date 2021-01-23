WATCH: Group unveils memorial for 5 local cyclists killed in Dec. 10 crash

WATCH THE EVENT LIVE:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Cyclist Memorial (LVCM), an alliance of cycling advocacy groups, is unveiling a memorial Saturday to honor the five local cyclists who lost their lives in a crash on Dec. 10, 2020.

The “LV5 Ghost Bike Unveiling & Memorial” will take place at Las Vegas Ballpark’s south lot on Saturday, Jan. 23, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The “LV5” includes Aksoy Ahmet, 48, Michael Murray, 57, Gerrard Nieva, 41, Erin Ray, 39, and Tom Trauger, 57.

8 News Now will stream the event online at 10 a.m.

Following the memorial, organizers are encouraging community members to ride in small groups, or individually, in honor of the LV5.

“On Saturday, our goal is to show support for the families who lost loved ones and to be there for one another,” says Pat Treichel, founder of Ghost Bikes Las Vegas. “We also want to continue the conversation on cyclist safety by educating new cyclists about safety while reminding motorists of Nevada’s 3-Feet/Move Over law.”