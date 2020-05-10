WATCH: Glowing blue waves caught on camera in California

Video Courtesy: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office – Marina Del Rey Boat Patrol

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCBS) — Glowing blue waves created a spectacular scene on Southern California beaches Friday night.

The bioluminescence is known as “red tide,” or an algal bloom, which is a large concentration of microorganisms in the water.

On sunny days, the water gives off a murky reddish hue, and at night, when the organisms are agitated by movements, they emit a neon blue glow.

Due to stay-at-home orders, many people aren’t able to experience the phenomena first hand.

Red tide can sometimes have harmful impacts on fish, marine mammals and birds, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Experts also say that not all of these algal blooms are harmful and that most times they actually provide food and nutrients for oceanic plants and animals, NOAA said.

It’s unclear how long the red tide will be around in Southern California.