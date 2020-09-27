WATCH: Funeral service held for Lesly Palacio

WATCH LIVE:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of Lesly Palacio will hold a funeral service on Saturday to remember the 22-year-old woman. Due to the pandemic, the family says, it will be a private service.

Palacio’s body was found near the Valley of Fire earlier this month, more than a week after she was reported missing.

Her friends and family are calling for justice and hope the two men wanted in connection to the case, Erick Michel Rangel-Ibarra and Jose Antonio Rangel, are found soon. This week, Metro Police said they believe both are now in Mexico.

The family issued the following statement regarding the funeral:

“While we wish everyone could join us for services this weekend for Lesly. Unfortunately, services will be private due to the capacity restrictions with the pandemic. The service will be live-streamed on Sunday, September 27th at 12:30 p.m.”