The Colosseum at Caesars Palace’s boasts innovative renovations

LIVE: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is shaping up to be a stunner thanks to innovative renovations that promise to enhance the guest experience. Posted by 8 News Now on Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Las Vegas (KLAS) — The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is shaping up to be a stunner thanks to innovative renovations that promise to enhance the guest experience.

Among the renovations are technological advances, from moving light fixtures to a high-definition LED video wall. Guests will also be able enjoy a wide variety of entertainment experiences through the city’s only automated lift seating system.

Caesars will also kick off its partnership with Live Nation, bringing a dynamic roster of artists and guests together for a top-notch experience.

“We’re thrilled to make the best entertainment experiences in Las Vegas even better by enhancing The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with its innovative design and unique elements,” said Jason Gastwirth, president of entertainment for Caesars Palace, in a press release. He adds the “best seat in Las Vegas just got better.”

We’ve got a sneak peak of it all — check it out above.