WATCH: Family of Byron Williams, attorneys to hold virtual press conference on anniversary of Williams’ in-custody death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The legal team and family of Byron Williams, a 50-year-old Black man that died while in police custody last year, is joining community leaders in a Zoom press conference Saturday.

September 5, 2020, is the one-year anniversary of William’s death. In 2019, he was stopped by police for not having a bicycle light, then handcuffed by police and restrained with a knee on his back. He later died.

In June, the I-Team examined how the police stop led to the death of Byron Williams.

Williams told officers he couldn’t breathe at least 17 times. Less than an hour later, he was dead.

Both officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave and are now back at work.

In March, the Clark County District Attorney announced no criminal prosecution of the officers and called for the scheduling of a police fatality public fact-finding review, which has not yet taken place.

On June 16, Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the Clark County Commission changes were made to department policy.

“We changed a policy last month to address medical aide and recovery position as a result of an unfortunate foot pursuit where an individual lost their lives with our interaction,” said Lombardo. “Aide was administered, recovery was administered, but it wasn’t timely.”

At 1 p.m. Saturday, Williams’ family and nationally-renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump of Crump Law and co-counsel Antonio Romanucci of Romanucci & Blandin will provide updates on the case.

8 News Now will stream the press conference. You can watch it in the liveplayer above.