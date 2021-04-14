Clark County Commission discusses county’s reopening plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick discussed the county’s reopening plan Wednesday, a day after Gov. Sisolak announced the transition of mitigation measures to local counties on May 1.

Gov. Sisolak set a goal Tuesday of having every Nevada county reopen to 100% capacity by June 1.

Clark County released its proposed local mitigation and enforcement plan. You can view the full proposal in the file below.

According to the plan, large gatherings can be approved 120 days out if there are less than 1,250 reported cases per week and the 14-day average percent positivity is less than 6%. This will start May 1.

Kirkpatrick says that the counties are working together “to ensure that each county, based on their needs, can get going” on reopening to full capacity.

“Remember that Clark County is the engine that drives the train, economically,” Kirkpatrick said. “We do not want to shut back down so we need a measured approach so we can continue to stay on top of it.”