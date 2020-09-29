WATCH: Circa Resort & Casino debuts national commercial ahead of Oct. 28 opening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Circa Resort & Casino, Las Vegas’ first adults-only casino-resort – debuted a national television advertisement during the Major League Baseball Wild Card Series.

Starring Circa’s CEO and Founder, Derek Stevens, the spot celebrates the property’s upcoming October 28 opening, marking the first ground-up casino project to open in Downtown Las Vegas in 40 years.

For a lot of us who love Vegas, the excitement starts the minute you see the lights of the city.



Here’s our official spot inspired by where we’re coming from, and where we’re going to be, starting 10.28.2020 at 12:01AM. 🥂#CircaLasVegas #CountdownToCirca pic.twitter.com/PVyoG0twCw — Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) September 29, 2020

“We are set to open Circa’s doors at 12:01 a.m. in less than a month, and we’re ready to bring the fun on a national scale,” said Stevens.

“There is pent-up demand for Las Vegas experiences, and this commercial hints at the ‘wow’ moments we plan to introduce. The countdown is on and we can’t wait to welcome guests on October 28,” added Stevens.

Setting the scene for a return to the entertainment for which Las Vegas has become renowned, the 30-second ad opens with sprawling view of the city’s skyline. Stevens serves as the commercial’s narrator, sharing his vision for the project and his passion for Las Vegas, admiring how the city constantly reinvents itself.

The energy builds up with panned shots of Circa’s tower – the tallest building north of The Strip – as well as its outdoor pool amphitheater, Stadium Swim. The spot concludes with an appearance from the Downtown mogul himself, ushering in a new era of Vegas.

Located on the iconic Fremont Street Experience, Circa will honor the timeless spirit of Las Vegas while leading the charge for a bold new age punctuated by groundbreaking offerings.

The 777-room property will merge old-school Las Vegas hospitality with cutting-edge design and technology.

Circa will feature first-class amenities, nonstop entertainment, advanced hotel technology, and attentive customer service. This includes the following:

World’s Largest Sportsbook – Operated by Stevens’ sports betting venture Circa Sports , the resort’s centerpiece will be the world’s largest sportsbook. Fans can enjoy three levels of action taking place on a 78-million-pixel high-definition screen while receiving some of the friendliest sportsbook customer service in town. The pace will also house a dedicated broadcast studio for Vegas Stats and Information Network (VSiN), offering bettors real-time expert analysis from broadcasters, athletes, and industry professionals.

Operated by Stevens’ sports betting venture , the resort’s centerpiece will be the world’s largest sportsbook. Fans can enjoy three levels of action taking place on a 78-million-pixel high-definition screen while receiving some of the friendliest sportsbook customer service in town. The pace will also house a dedicated broadcast studio for (VSiN), offering bettors real-time expert analysis from broadcasters, athletes, and industry professionals. Stadium Swim – One of Circa’s key features will be Stadium Swim, an outdoor pool amphitheater operated 365 days a year. Boasting a massive 14-million-pixel screen and the cleanest pools in Las Vegas, guests can live it up with sports viewing parties, DJs, private cabanas, and more.

One of Circa’s key features will be Stadium Swim, an outdoor pool amphitheater operated 365 days a year. Boasting a massive 14-million-pixel screen and the cleanest pools in Las Vegas, guests can live it up with sports viewing parties, DJs, private cabanas, and more. Garage Mahal – Playfully dubbed “Garage Mahal,” Stevens is constructing a convenient transportation hub, marked by accessibility, eye-catching artwork, and smooth customer experience for drivers and riders alike. Designed specifically with ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft in mind, Garage Mahal also will offer valet and self-parking in one of the safest and cleanest lots in the city.

Playfully dubbed “Garage Mahal,” Stevens is constructing a convenient transportation hub, marked by accessibility, eye-catching artwork, and smooth customer experience for drivers and riders alike. Designed specifically with ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft in mind, Garage Mahal also will offer valet and self-parking in one of the safest and cleanest lots in the city. Restaurant Concepts – Circa will house several original restaurant concepts, including delicatessen fare at Saginaw’s Delicatessen from legendary restaurateur Paul Saginaw; premium steaks and seafood at Barry’s Downtown Prime from Chef Barry S. Dakake; authentic Carolina barbecue at Project BBQ; all-star menus at Victory Burger & Wings Co. from the founding family of American Coney Island; and Pan-Asian cuisine from Downtown Las Vegas’ Chef Dan Coughlin at 8 East.

Circa will house several original restaurant concepts, including delicatessen fare at Saginaw’s Delicatessen from legendary restaurateur Paul Saginaw; premium steaks and seafood at Barry’s Downtown Prime from Chef Barry S. Dakake; authentic Carolina barbecue at Project BBQ; all-star menus at Victory Burger & Wings Co. from the founding family of American Coney Island; and Pan-Asian cuisine from Downtown Las Vegas’ Chef Dan Coughlin at 8 East. Beverage Experiences – Taking Downtown entertainment to all-new heights, Circa will feature a beverage program that includes six original bar, lounge, and coffee shop concepts that embody the essence of Downtown Las Vegas and honor the city’s most iconic eras. Visitors can enjoy a luxe rooftop lounge with incredible panoramic city views at Legacy Club ; an elevated cocktail lounge in Circa’s lobby starring the famed neon cowgirl sign at Vegas Vickie’s ; Nevada’s longest indoor bar and home to Downtown’s famous flair bartenders, the 165-foot-long Megabar; a sports bar overlooking the world’s largest sportsbook, Overhang Bar ; the longest outdoor bar on the world-famous Fremont Street Experience, Circa Bar ; and Jack Pots , a coffee stand created by legendary Detroit restaurateur Paul Saginaw.

Taking Downtown entertainment to all-new heights, Circa will feature a beverage program that includes six original bar, lounge, and coffee shop concepts that embody the essence of Downtown Las Vegas and honor the city’s most iconic eras. Visitors can enjoy a luxe rooftop lounge with incredible panoramic city views at ; an elevated cocktail lounge in Circa’s lobby starring the famed neon cowgirl sign at ; Nevada’s longest indoor bar and home to Downtown’s famous flair bartenders, the 165-foot-long a sports bar overlooking the world’s largest sportsbook, ; the longest outdoor bar on the world-famous Fremont Street Experience, ; and , a coffee stand created by legendary Detroit restaurateur Paul Saginaw. Rooms & Suites – Setting a new Las Vegas standard, each of Circa’s standard rooms will have Serta Prestige king mattresses, including double-bed rooms; bunk bed group lodging; panoramic suites, and more. Flex options will enable Circa’s hotel staff to configure rooms to meet guests’ specific needs and coordinate bed arrangements for groups of varying sizes.

Casino & Lobby – Bringing the party to the floor, Circa’s two-story casino will house 1,350 slot machines and 49 table games. A lobby highlight will be a statement piece unlike any other – the return of Las Vegas’ beloved neon kicking cowgirl, Vegas Vickie, who has been refurbished and will be a must-see photo moment at the property.

For more information please visit the resort’s website here.