Watch, celebrate Super Bowl LIV in Las Vegas

Football season is here. Concept of sports fan watching the football game on TV at home, at tailgate party, or sports bar with snacks and drinks. TV remote, chips, football. Superbowl party.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NFL’s Super Bowl tends to be one of the most watched events of the year, and this year is no exception. Fans will be watching all over, whether it be at home on the couch, at a friend’s house, a family watch party, or local bar. Las Vegas, being a town with fabulous parties and soon-to-be home to the Raiders, will offer plenty of watch parties around town.

The San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Feb. 2. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. Vegas time.

Here is a list of watch parties at local businesses, restaurants and bars across the valley:

Sake Rok

Sake Rok, is sushi restaurant and social dining experience! It is located at The Park next to Park MGM. Pre-game tailgate party kicks off at 2 p.m. For more information on their Super Bowl party package and tailgate menu, click here.

SAHARA Las Vegas

SAHARA Las Vegas will host multiple VIP viewing experiences for their “Big Game Bash”. Watch parties will be at Beers and Bets, CASBAR Lounge, Club 101 and Paradise Lounge. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. in all venues. Guests must be 21 years or older. For more information on their VIP Game Day packages click here.

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas will celebrate the big game day Bavarian-style, with a special all-you-can-eat, open bar party package. Doors open at 11 a.m., but the package deal will start at 2:30 p.m. and run through the end of the game. For more info on package pricing, click here.

Carmine’s and Virgil’s Real Barbecue

Carmine’s and Virgil’s Real Barbecue is celebrating the Super Bowl with multiple party packages including all-you-can-eat offerings and a tailgate buffet with open bar. Doors open at 1 p.m. and package specials begin at 3 p.m. To reserve a spot or look at packages, click here.

Buddy V’s Ristorante

Buddy V’s Ristorante at the Venetian and Palazzo Grand Canal Shoppes is offering an all-you-can-eat menu with many Italian favorites. For more information, click here.

House of Blues in Mandalay Bay

The House of Blues in the Mandalay Bay will host game day parties inside the Music Hall and Foundation Room. Doors to the Music Hall open at 2 p.m. with all you can eat and drink packages available. For a more VIP experience, there are multiple specials available in the Foundation Room. For a list of package deals and more information, click here.

Nacho Daddy, Flippin’ Good

The three Nacho Daddy locations will also host a watch party with specials throughout the game. Their other location called ‘Flippin’ Good’ in downtown Las Vegas on Fremont Street will also have deals. More info here.

The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort

The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort will have a Super Bowl watch party at the Pearl Concert Theater. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. There are three different seating and package options available.

Distill and Remedy’s

Distill and Remedy’s have 11 locations throughout the valley celebrating the big game. For more info, click here.

JW Marriot Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino

For those on the west side of town, JW Marriot Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino will celebrate the game in Cascade Lounge. For package specials, click here.

Topgolf Las Vegas

Topgolf Las Vegas has different seating arrangements and a buffet to enjoy will watching the game. For more info, click here.

Hearthstone at Red Rock Casino

Hearthstone at Red Rock is hosting a big watch party for the big game, including an all-you-can-eat package. For more information on their package, click here.