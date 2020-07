LIVE NOW:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara is hosting a virtual town hall on July 13 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the reopening of Clark County schools.

To join the conversation, dial 877-229-8493 (Pin: 119398) at the time of the event. Press *3 to join the cue to ask a question.