LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The CCSD Board of Trustees is holding a special meeting Wednesday at 1 p.m. to discuss possible action involving Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.

There are three items on the agenda:

Conduct of Dr. Jesus Jara

Representations regarding state directives for opening schools

Termination for convenience of the employment contract with Dr. Jesus Jara

There will also be public comment during the special meeting.