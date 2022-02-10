WATCH: Car crashes into van during Las Vegas pedestrian safety event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car rear-ended a van that had stopped to allow a person in a heart costume to cross the street as part of a police event promoting pedestrian awareness and safety.

The incident happened Thursday morning near the intersection of Charleston and Valley View boulevards during the annual “Have a Heart: Stop for Pedestrians” campaign.

Video taken by 8 News Now partner station Univision Nevada, during the event shows cars driving by as a person enters a marked crosswalk. A few seconds later, a van stops for the pedestrian, but the driver behind the van did not. That car then slams into the van.

This is at least the second time a crash has happened during one of these awareness events. In October, a Clark County School District Police officer dressed as a fairy was performing a similar demonstration.

A woman was nearly struck by a semi-truck while using the crosswalk moments after finishing an interview with local television stations talking about how scary it is to cross that street.

In the first five weeks of 2022, at least 7 people have died on streets in the Las Vegas Valley.