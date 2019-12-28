WATCH: Australian cyclist helps thirsty koala

AUSTRALIA (CBS) — A South Australian cyclist was approached by a thirsty koala searching for water as a heatwave continues to grip the area.

Anna Heusler was cycling with friends in the countryside outside Adelaide on Friday, Dec. 27, when she saw the koala and let it drink from her water bottle.

Temperatures have reached 40 degrees Celsius in the area, and bushfires across large parts of Australia have taken a heavy toll on the koala population in recent weeks.

Australian officials believe thousands of koalas have died due to loss of habitat.