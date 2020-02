LINDENHURST, N.Y. (CNN) — A Long Island, New York 5th grader got an extra special Valentine this year. It was her dad.

Army Staff Sergeant Daniel London surprised 10-year-old Alexus at school after an eight-month deployment in Afghanistan.

This marks the end of the third time he has had to serve overseas. London says he will now join the New York Fire Department.

Alexus says all she wants is to see him more.