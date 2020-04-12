WATCH: Andrea Bocelli gives unique, emotional performance on Easter Sunday

ITALY (KLAS) — During a time when many are apart and are isolating at home, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli gave an extraordinary performance in Milan’s iconic Duomo. On this Easter Sunday, people across the globe tuned in to witness his emotional performance that was streamed live through YouTube.

His unique performance offered an uplifting message of love, healing and hope through music. Bocelli sang beloved classics such as Ave Maria and Amazing Grace at at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Milan, Italy, after being invited by the City and the cathedral.

“I will cherish the emotion of this unprecedented and profound experience, of this Holy Easter which this emergency has made painful, but at the same time even more fruitful, one that will stay among my dearest memories of all time. That feeling of being at the same time alone – as we all are in the presence of the Most High – yet of expressing the voice of the prayer of millions of voices, has deeply impressed and moved me. Love is a gift. Making it flow is the primary purpose of life itself. And I find myself once again indebted to life. My gratitude goes to all those who made this possible, the City of Milan and the Duomo, and to all those who accepted the invitation and joined in a planetary embrace, gathering that blessing from Heaven that gives us courage, trust, optimism, in the certainty of our faith.” Andrea Bocelli said about the special event.

Bocelli was accompanied only by the cathedral organist, Emanuele Vianelli. He sang, opening completely unaccompanied, in the still of a city under continued lockdown.

The event was promoted by the City of Milan and the Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo, produced by Sugar Music and Universal Music Group, thanks to the generous contribution of YouTube.

Andrea Bocelli’s participation was entirely pro-bono (in collaboration with Almud and Maverick Management).

Bocelli is currently involved in an emergency COVID-19 campaign. The Andrea Bocelli Foundation (ABF) has started a fundraiser to help hospitals purchase all the instruments and equipment necessary to protect their medical staff. To donate, click HERE.