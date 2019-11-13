WATCH: Alex Trebek chokes up over heartfelt message from “Jeopardy!” contestant

LOS ANGELES (WFXR) — Alex Trebek, the longtime host of “Jeopardy!”, had an emotional moment on the show Monday, Nov. 11.

He’s made headlines this year after his public battle against stage four pancreatic cancer. On Monday’s episode, one of the contestants didn’t have the correct question. Instead, he wrote, “We ❤️ you Alex!”

The contestant was sporting a purple ribbon to promote awareness of pancreatic cancer.

Trebek got choked up at the public expression of love, but continued with the rest of the show.

