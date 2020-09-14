WATCH: Ahern company owner holds news conference after hosting Trump rally in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ahern family of companies CEO and owner, Don Ahern, who hosted Sunday night’s Trump Rally at his Xtreme Manufacturing facility, is holding a news conference today at 3:45 p.m to make a statement regarding fines assessed for violating COVID regulations at the event.

The news conference was held at the Ahern Hotel on 300 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89102. Don Ahern, who owns the business, Xtreme Manufacturing, as well as the Ahern Hotel says his goal was to continue the “great American tradition” of the right to assemble and free speech.

Mr. Ahern says he is “proud to be an American” and believed it was his patriotic duty to “do what is right for our country,” by supporting the President by hosting the event.

The Xtreme Manufacturing venue in Henderson has 30 days to respond to the notice. Mr. Ahern says regarding the warning prior to the event and the fine assessed, “he respects everyone’s position.”

The company announced it plans to answer more questions tomorrow. Please check back with 8 News NOW for an update on this story.