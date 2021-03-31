WATCH: AG Ford hosts ‘Stop the Hate’ Forum, panel discusses rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a “Stop the Hate” town hall Tuesday evening, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford met with other leaders to discuss the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans.

The panel discussion included Asian political leaders and leaders of APIA Nevada, a nonprofit designed to advocate for Asian Pacific Islander Americans in the state.

The group spoke candidly in light of targeted attacks against Asian Americans in recent months.

“Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the country — we’re scared. We’re scared because it’s really hard to wake up in the morning and go outside and get in your car and to feel like you’re being targeted,” said Attorney General of Connecticut, William Tong.

“What we should be doing right now, as I said in the African American context and in the police reform context, actual tangible solutions that will rectify and remedy some of these issues,” said AG Ford.

AG Ford says if you’re a victim, or if you see someone being victimized, file a complaint and speak out.

You can watch the entire forum in the live player above.