Washoe will be only Nevada county under state control for COVID-19 rules

RENO — Washoe County will be Nevada’s only county that won’t assume full local control of COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday.

But the district health officer said Thursday many Reno-Sparks businesses would be allowed to operate at full capacity as early as next week under a pending revised plan if they have enough space to still comply with the 6-foot distance requirement.

Kevin Dick expects the county commission to approve the revised plan Monday with state approval to follow quickly.

A state task force has approved plans for all other counties.

In Las Vegas, capacity limits will increase Saturday to 80% and social distancing will be reduced to 3 feet.