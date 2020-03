A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Washoe County in Northern Nevada will give a news briefing at 11 a.m. after two people in the county tested “preemptively positive” for COVID-19.

Currently, a total of four people in Nevada have tested preemptively positive.

Washoe County Health District will show the news conference on county’s You Tube channel. You can click here to watch.

You can also link to this page for more information on COVID-19 in Washoe County.